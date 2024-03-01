Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beer Shack on Derbyshire Lane made it a case of third time lucky after finishing runner-up the previous two years – including to fellow Hucknall pub Byron’s Rest last year.

This year, however, it was Beer Shack that came out on top, to win the award for the first time since 2014, to the delight of landlord Mark Francis-Parry.

He said: “It’s brilliant to win, the judges said they really liked our selection of ciders and they liked the fact we use local ciders and we’re knowledgable about it.

Beer Shack landlord Mark Francis-Parry and his daughter Michelle Humphreys have seen their pub named Nottingham CAMRA Branch Cider Pub of the Year. Photo: Submitted

“Customers play a big part too and that’s what makes our pub such a real community pub, the real ciders and the real ales too, it’s a really friendly pub that people are always welcome at.”

Currently, the pub stocks local real ciders by Hucknall Torkard, Monkey Bridge Cider from Ripley and Sneinton Cider as well as others from further affield, including Somerset, Herefordshire and Cornwall.

Mark continued: “We’re clearly doing something right so we’ll keep going as we are and maintain the standards.”

Nottingham CAMRA says the Beer Shack is ‘described as a former shop converted to a friendly and TV-free real ale and cider pub that in August 2013, became Hucknall’s first micropub.

It adds that ‘the emphasis is on conversation and good company’ and ‘up to 12 ciders are available and high quality pork pies are sold for consumption in the pub or to take away’.

The Hucknall venue took top spot in the competition this year ahead of Round RobINN from East Leake, while the Partizan Tavern in Nottingham was highly commended by the judges.

Heather Stretton, Nottingham CAMRA cider officer, said “As in previous years, the standard of the competition was extremely high, and the results were very close.

"Congratulations to all of these pubs for helping to promote real cider and perry so successfully.

"We are very lucky to have so many good cider pubs in our branch area.