Hucknall pupils ask town MP Mark Spencer for help with road safety improvements

Eight-year-old twin sisters, Hannah and Charlotte O’Hare were delighted when Mr Spencer agreed to join them on their journey, after which they gave him a tour of the school.

Mr Spencer said: “The school is amazing, I was shown around by Hannah and Charlotte, who showed me the whole academy.

"I do correspond with the school regularly because the children are so engaged with the world around them.

Mark Spencer MP with Karl Clowery, head teacher of Flying High Academy, with Charlotte (left) and Hannah O’Hare

"For example, Year 4 wrote to me about the quality of water in rivers.

“But my reason for this visit was because Hannah and Charlotte have been talking to me about their journey to school, in particular, where they need to cross Watnall Road which they feel is too busy to cross without a pedestrian crossing.

"So I walked to school with them, to experience the busy road for myself and now I will talk to Nottinghamshire County Council to see what we can do to help children cross safely.

“This is very much democracy in action, and I will be in touch with the school, and the children, with any progress we make.

"After all, I have been lobbied by two very effective lobbyists.”

Charlotte said: “We had a walk with Mark Spencer to school and we let him have some cakes and biscuits when we arrived.

"He came to see how busy Watnall Road is when we walk to school.

Hannah added: “The road is very hard to cross, and we thought that Mr Spencer might be able to help.

"There are lots of cars and vans and it makes it quite hard to cross.

"We hope that he can help us to get a crossing.

"He has said he will write back to us after speaking to the county council.

"I will be searching the post every morning because we really want him to help.”