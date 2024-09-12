Hucknall residents can help decide new library opening hours after revamp work
And when it reopens, the opening hours will have been decided following consultation with the public.
Inspire, which runs Nottinghamshire’s libraries on behalf of the county council, is currently running a survey for people to take part in.
And one of the main questions Inspire is asking is what opening hours people feel would be best for the Hucknall.
Posting on it’s Hucknall Library Facebook page, Inspire said: “This autumn, Hucknall Library will be temporarily closing to allow improvement works to take place.
"Funded by the Libraries Improvement Fund, this project will introduce a customer toilet with disabled access, plus improved place and facilities.
"In preparation for this work, we are reviewing the opening times for the library to best serve the local community.”
“View the proposed changes and have your say by completing our survey at https://bit.ly/4cTaJok."
Inspire continued on the survey: “We have looked at patterns of use and noted the comments that customers have made from time to time.
“Based on this, two options – which include a small increase in the current total opening hours – are proposed."
The survey also gives people the chance to make any suggestions of what else could improve library services in Hucknall.
The survey is open until October 6.
