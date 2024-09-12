New benches unveiled at Bulwell Bogs

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
Visitors to Bulwell Bogs can now enjoy the scenery sitting on new wooden benches that have been installed at the site.

The benches have been installed next to the tramline for all residents to enjoy.

And one of the first people to try them out was John Caullay who is well known in the town for time he has spent litter picking, cutting back shrubs and bulb planting at Bulwell Bogs.

placeholder image
New benches have been installed at Bulwell Bogs. Photo: Other
New benches have been installed at Bulwell Bogs. Photo: Other

Posting on the My Bulwell Facebook page, Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), who represents Bulwell on Nottingham City Council, said: “For those asking, this wasn’t paid for by the council, but was made possible because Bulwell was awarded external grant money that can only be used on projects like this.

"While funding from the council has been increasingly limited, we’ve been working hard to get extra funding for Bulwell from outside the council, such as the Government, which has been used to fund a number of projects in Bulwell, including this one.”

