New benches unveiled at Bulwell Bogs
The benches have been installed next to the tramline for all residents to enjoy.
And one of the first people to try them out was John Caullay who is well known in the town for time he has spent litter picking, cutting back shrubs and bulb planting at Bulwell Bogs.
Posting on the My Bulwell Facebook page, Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), who represents Bulwell on Nottingham City Council, said: “For those asking, this wasn’t paid for by the council, but was made possible because Bulwell was awarded external grant money that can only be used on projects like this.
"While funding from the council has been increasingly limited, we’ve been working hard to get extra funding for Bulwell from outside the council, such as the Government, which has been used to fund a number of projects in Bulwell, including this one.”
