The ruling Ashfield Independents announced this week that they had bid for £11 million from the fund, saying they had been given strong advice that bidding for the lower figure gave them a much better chance of success.

However, this led to fury from residents on the Dispatch’s Facebook page.

Mark Abthorpe said: “Can they please explain why the figure being touted for months in their literature was given as £20 million and confirm how they now reached the £11 million figure?”Kathryn Ball said: “What’s wrong with aiming high? Why set your ambitions so low?”

The ruling Ashfield Independents have explained the thinking behind bidding for only £11m of Levelling Up cash for Hucknall town centre

And Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South, said: “I think it can be summed up in one sentence – where’s the rest of it?”

The Dispatch put these points to the Independents and asked: ‘If the lower bid was based on advice, how long had they known they would not be be bidding for £20m, given that the public line always seemed to be £20m, and why was nothing announced to say the figure would be less?’

An Ashfield Independents spokesperson replied: “The timeframe for the Levelling Up bid is tight and relies on working with partners and stakeholders.

"The maximum bids were ‘up to £20 million’ but we were advised and followed the procedures as set out by Government.

"We feel strongly that bidding for this money gives us the best possible chance of success.

"It will also allow significant match funding opportunities.

"If successful, this has the potential lever many millions more.

"This funding bid is also on top of the £5 million investment in Hucknall Leisure Centre and the plans for a Super Health Centre.

“This bid is not a standalone bid – we are showing we are ambitious in other areas and are committed to improving educational provision, access to healthcare and improving transport and leisure facilities.

"It’s like Nottingham Forest bidding for a player out of their reach but signing a player with the potential to dramatically improve every area of the club.

“The bid was done in full consultation with councillors from all political parties and the MP Mark Spencer.

"Bids for the Levelling Up Fund have exploded with £250 million alone being bid for in Nottinghamshire alone.

"The process has become increasingly competitive – the last round of bidding saw 20 per cent of bids being unsuccessful including Bassetlaw and Mansfield.

"We have been honest and transparent on this throughout.

"The Government now has the best possible bid submitted according to their own criteria.

"The Government has the chance to show they are truly committed to levelling up by giving the green light to our £11 million plans and allowing us to unlock many more millions.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North, added: "We have been strongly advised by the country’s most successful bid team that this is the strongest bid possible within the rules set by Government.”