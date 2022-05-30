Hucknall residents slam Misk Hills housing plans

Aldergate Properties is behind the scheme for the iconic and much-loved green-belt spot off Common Lane.

In a consultation, many locals, including councillors from all parties, slammed the idea amid dozens of angry responses.

But still the company went ahead and submitted a bid for planning permission with Ashfield District Council.

Mick Hills has been targeted for housing - and residents are not happy

One concession was a reduction in the number of proposed homes, from 130 to up to 100 on the land at Beacon Hill Lodge.

The application has been ‘called in’ to be discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee before a decision is made.

No date has been confirmed for this to happen, but council documents suggest a decision is due to be made by July 13.

Details of the proposal have been available for some weeks, affording residents the chance to have their say and dozens have taken the opportunity to object.

Many focus on complaints around the loss of green space, destruction of wildlife habitats and a lack of infrastructure.

A snapshot of some of the comments include:

Alan Randall said: “There are brownfield sites within the town that should be developed before building on green belt.

“As to the location, its elevated position will form a visual scar on a beautiful green hillside which will overlook the houses at the foot of the hill.”

Senny Voce said the proposal was proposal “destruction of our green belt” and that “the infrastructure in Hucknall cannot cope”.

Paul Burley says: “The local council has an obligation to protect such areas that are fundamental to the mental health of the people who have enjoyed this area for many years.”

Other fears centre on flooding risks.

What’s more, controversy around the application is exacerbated by the fact that Hucknall is already being targeted for thousands of new homes, many of which are pinpointed for green belt.

The largest of those is for 3,000 homes at the Whyburn Farm site, which is next door to Misk Hills and is included in the draft local plan put together by Ashfield District Council, led by the Ashfield Independents.

The plan is currently paused with the Ashfield Independents saying government housing targets are the reason green-belt land has had to be included.

While the Misk Hills bid is much smaller, it is no less controversial for a site that is held dear by generations of residents.

The development site is surrounded by much more land also owned by Aldergate Properties.

A supporting 231-page document, submitted by the agent for the owner, Planning and Design Group, states: ‘Development of the site will secure significant improvements to the surrounding natural habitat.