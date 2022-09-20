The decision means there is now just one midweek disabled swim session, on a Wednesday afternoon, instead of two as there were before.

Leisure centre operators said the decision to combine the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions into one session on a Wednesday only, was all part of a revamp of the centre’s swim programme following the Covid-19 pandemic.

But residents are unhappy with the decision.

Midweek disabled swimming sessions have been cut from two to one at Hucknall Leisure Centre

One woman posted on social media: “Why is disabled swimming is not back on at Hucknall Leisure Centre on a Tuesday?

"There is a whole community suffering there.”

The Dispatch has also been contacted by others from the Tuesday group who say taking away the Tuesday session and making it Wednesday only is unfair as some people who may not be able to get to the Wednesday session.

Lorenzo Clark, contract manager for Everyone Active, which runs the leisure centre on behalf of Ashfield District Council, said: “The swim programme at Hucknall Leisure Centre was revamped during the pandemic to fit all customers’ expected needs for when the site reopened.

“As part of this, public disabled swimming sessions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays were condensed into one session, which now takes place on Wednesdays at 2.30pm.

“This was because the centre was required to cater for all types of swim sessions and growing demand.