Hucknall residents urged to share their love for the towns leisure centre

Ashfield District Council is offering the prize as part of it’s Love Your Leisure Centres competition and inviting residents of all ages to describe what they love about their local centre.

This can be in the form of poems, drawings, short stories or pictures.

The competition is open to three age categories to give residents of all ages a chance to get involved – 11 and under, 12 to 17 years old and 18 and over.

Residents are being encouraged to say what they like most about Hucknall Leisure Centre

Four winners from each category will each win a £50 Everyone Active voucher which can be redeemed at one of the district’s three main leisure centres.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing said: “Get creative and share some positive examples of why the centres mean so much you.”

Enter the competition online here.

