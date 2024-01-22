A new museum featuring Rolls-Royce Engines and component exhibits will re-open later this year after trustees and volunteers of the Hucknall Flight Test Museum (HUFTM) signed a lease to renovate and restore the unique aerodrome test facility, courtesy of an agreement from Rolls-Royce PLC.

The Grade II-listed wing hangars on the Hucknall site, built in 1944 by Ernest Hives – later Lord Hives – now house documents, artefacts and exhibits which tell the fascinating story of the flight and ground testing performed on a multitude of the most famous Rolls-Royce piston and jet aero engines, from 1934 to 1972.

Many famous engines were tested and developed on this historic site, including of course, the mighty Merlin which powered the RAF to victory in the Battle of Britain in 1940 and proved itself beyond all measure in winning peace in Europe in 1945.

With the support of Rolls-Royce and members of the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust, the trustees, and volunteers at HUFTM have been able to save and preserve numerous items of great interest which will now be able to be seen by the public, largely for the very first time, revealing the stories of incredible flight-testing achievements made at this remarkable facility.

Alan Spray, chairman of HUFTM, said: “It is finally confirmed that museum is to reopen this year after Covid-19 forced its doors to close back in March 2020.

"The determined HUFTM volunteers never gave up the struggle to get the site recognised as one of the most important flight test sites that the UK has ever known.

"Having firmly established its place alongside the pantheon of greats in British aviation history, the team are now moving to the next stage, repairing the buildings and the many exhibits in readiness for a grand opening, hopefully around May this year.”

Planning permission was granted for a new modular building, now on order, which will house a reception, STEM teaching facilities and hospitality area, as well as a dedicated archive office and toilet block with disabled facilities.

The charity is hoping the modular building will be in place by the end of March, to be fitted out and made ready for the big day.