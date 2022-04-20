Hucknall Royal British Legion branch officially marks 100 years after Covid delay

Hucknall was among the branches were invited to attend a presentation evening at County Hall in Nottingham to receive a certificate for the long standing 100 years contribution from the branch

Kevin Tomlinson, branch chairman received the award on behalf of Hucknall, together with other members of the committee who also attended the event.

The award was presented by Coun Phil Quigley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Members of the Hucknall Branch of the Royal British Legion have been presented with a certificate to mark the branch's centenary

The celebrations have been delayed a year due to the Covid pandemic after the branch actually turned 100 last year – but was unable to celebrate at the time due the restrictions in place.

Cathy Tomlinson, branch member, said: “Hucknall was the fourth branch in Nottinghamshire to be opened after the Legion was formed in 1921.

“Hucknall was established on August 18, 1921.

“Over the years lots of branches formed in Nottinghamshire and in 1977 there were more than 70 across the county.

“However, over the years since, several branches either closed or merged together.

“But Hucknall has remained as its own original branch and is still going strong today.

“From more than 70 branches 45 years ago, Nottinghamshire now has just over 30, and Hucknall is proud to be one of them.”

Today, the Legion continues play an important role in the lives of ex-Servicemen and women and their families, supporting those in need who have suffered as a result of serving their country in the armed forces.

The biggest event it organises each year is the annual Remembrance Day parade and ceremony at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park and the poppy appeal that leads up to it.

The Legion also raises thousands of pounds each year for charities through fundraising and community events.