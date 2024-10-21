Hucknall runner completes half marathon to help raise £1,250 for Our Dementia Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hucknall runner helped raise £1,250 in aid of the Our Dementia Choir by completing this year’s Robin Hood Half Marathon.

Louisa Lake, 32, completed the run in just over three hours, all in aid of the Our Dementia Choir, a cause close to Louisa’s heart.

Louisa chose to raise funds for the choir following her mother’s, Sarah Purcell, 68, diagnosis of dementia.

The Our Dementia Choir is a charity founded in 2018 by Vicky McClure who use the power of music and singing to bring happiness, comfort and connection to those living with dementia and their families.

Louisa Lake, Sarah Purcell and Vicky McClure

Music has a number of therapeutic effects for residents living with dementia including having a positive impact on their wellbeing and helping trigger memories.

Louisa’s mother, Sarah, has been a member of the Our Dementia Choir for three years and members of the Our Dementia Choir frequently visit Sarah at HC-One’s Beeches Care Home in Arnold, where she has lived since August 2023.

To help support her daughter, Sarah, accompanied by staff from the Beeches Care Home, attended the half marathon event and cheered on Louisa as she crossed the finish line, congratulating her on completing the race.

Louisa was also joined at the finish line by BAFTA-winning Nottingham actress, Vicky McClure, who had turned out to cheer on all the runners who were raising money for the Our Dementia Choir.

Speaking after the race, Louisa Lake said: “It meant everything to me to be able to take part in the race, especially after quite a few injuries which set me back during my training. I was very proud to finish the marathon.

“It felt like a huge achievement to be able to complete it. I raised a whopping £1,250 in total for the Our Dementia Choir.

“Having the support of my mum, Vicky from the Our Dementia Choir and staff members from the Beeches Care Home team got me through the gruelling 13.1 mile distance.

“My mum waiting for me at the end was the image I had in my head all the way along to get me through.

“I will be fundraising again for the Our Dementia Choir and mum next year, and this time I will be trying to beat my time of three hours.”