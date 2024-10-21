Hucknall Slimming World consultant recognised for all her help and support with award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nicola Bradbury, who runs the Thursday and Saturday Slimming World group’s at The John Godber Centre, was awarded Gold status by the weight loss organisation for the first time thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to those members.
Nicola has helped 43 of her members to achieve their target weights so far this year and, with many more close to reaching their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.
Nicola said: “While I’m the one receiving this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in my groups – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss. So far this year they’ve lost a total of more than 647 stones.
“Often people have pre-conceived ideas of what slimming clubs are like. And I’m delighted that our Slimming World group always surprises people – people might think losing weight is going to be about feeling guilty or ashamed, or worse being humiliated, but there’s no place for that at Slimming World.
“Everyone’s welcomed with kindness and given so much support – and we have lots of fun along the way too.
“They’re even more surprised when they find out about our healthy eating plan. Food Optimising has never been a diet or about going hungry, it gives members the freedom to enjoy naturally healthy everyday food in generous portions. It’s a way of eating you can keep up for good because you can still enjoy food and live your life.
“Seeing people discover that they can lose weight and that it doesn’t have to be a miserable experience is nothing short of magic. I truly believe I have the best role in the world.
“The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and I love that they provide awards like this one to celebrate our achievements and as the tea developer for our local area I am thrilled that I also get to work with a team of wonderful consultants to help the support their own members”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.