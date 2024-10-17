Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading Hucknall green belt campaigner has been told she can’t attend a major public local plan meeting because she technically ‘hasn’t objected to the proposals’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She intitially received an email asking her if she wanted to take part and duly replied saying she did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was staggered when she got the reply from the council’s programme officer saying ‘only those persons who have objected to the plan or are seeking to make a change may participate in the hearings’ and ‘it looks like you have not asked to do either, therefore I will have to decline your request to participate’.

Whyburn Farm campaigner Jemma Chambers has been told she can't attend a local plan examination meeting - because she 'hasn't objected'

However, it subsequently transpired that while Jemma did object to the original local plan, with Whyburn still in, she hasn’t objected to the revised local plan t- with Whyburn removed – hat the council submitted to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for independent examination on back in April, which is what this meeting is about.

As such, the council and planning inspectorate were right to say she hadn’t objected.

But Jemma still feels she should be allowed to attend the meeting as she is so heavilly involved in the cause to protect the town’s green belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting is being arranged by Government inspectors, who have now released their examination guidance notes to the council, along with a draft hearings programme and the Inspector's matters, issues and questions

They are now inviting those individuals who submitted comments at the Regulation 19 consultation and who wish to participate in the hearings to confirm they wanted to take part.

Jemma said: “It still blows my mind that I can’t, as it stands, be part of the meeting.

"If the revised plan gets approved and safeguards the majority of the greenbelt in Hucknall, that would be a win for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I’m annoyed as, being involved from day one and responding to all consultations, to be told I can not longer participate to represent intersted parties in Hucknall isn’t right.”

A council spokesperson said decisions on who attended public examination meetings were down to the planning inspectorate and the council would not be commenting.

They added the programme officer is an independent liaison between the council and the Inspectorate and is only appointed for the examination in public meeting.

Your Dispatch has contacted the Planning Inspectorate for comment.