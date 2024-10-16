Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall motorists will have further potential delays and disruption to cope with in the coming weeks after contractors were given permission to install further temporary traffic management at the works site on Watnall Road.

C3 Construction applied to the Via Network team at Nottinghamshire Council to have temporary traffic management situated on the roundabout of the A611 Watnall Road in order to install a storm water outfall for the housing development being built on the old Hucknall Town FC ground site.

Via has approved the application but C3 say works will be completed in two phases to ensure traffic isn’t being restricted from using the A611 at any time.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed on the A611/Watnall Road roundabout from next week. Photo: Google

Phase one will see three-way lights in place from 7am Monday, October 21 until Sunday, November 3, at which point it will then become phase two, a contraflow system with two-way traffic flow from 7am Monday, November 4 until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 17.

C3 say they will have an operative stationed on site from 7am to 7pm every day to monitor the traffic flow to ensure traffic doesn’t build up and they will also be erecting advanced warning signs on all approaches to the roundabout.