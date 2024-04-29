Hucknall school holiday club is thriving after council's 'excellent rating
The club, based at Hucknall Town FC’s ground on Aerial Way, started up last summer and is part of the council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.
The HAF programme supports the wellbeing of children by providing a variety of activities and food during school holidays.
Following on from last summer’s first club, organisers ran another last month for Easter where they were inspected by the council, who were highly impressed and awarded it an excellent rating.
The Hucknall club is run by local woman Chris Read, who also runs a breakfast, after school and holiday club for all schools, again at the football club, during term times for working parents.
She said: “I didn’t realise the council marked you on it until they came to see us as Easter.
"We do all manner of things at the club like arts and crafts, sports, role play, we go to parks, fishing, den building and more.”
The club this summer will run for nine days over three weeks, from August 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, from 9am to 2pm each day, at the football club again and it will be for children aged five to 12 years-old.
Chris continued: "It’s proved very popular with people and it is nice to see it happening.
“It’s hard work but it’s nice.
“As well as the activities, we provide breakfast, a hot lunch and snacks as well.”
To get involved, visit the HAF page on the council’s wesbite at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/education/holiday-activities-and-food