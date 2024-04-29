Hucknall school holiday club is thriving after council's 'excellent rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club, based at Hucknall Town FC’s ground on Aerial Way, started up last summer and is part of the council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

The HAF programme supports the wellbeing of children by providing a variety of activities and food during school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from last summer’s first club, organisers ran another last month for Easter where they were inspected by the council, who were highly impressed and awarded it an excellent rating.

The HAF holiday club is back in Hucknall this summer. Photo: Submitted

The Hucknall club is run by local woman Chris Read, who also runs a breakfast, after school and holiday club for all schools, again at the football club, during term times for working parents.

She said: “I didn’t realise the council marked you on it until they came to see us as Easter.

"We do all manner of things at the club like arts and crafts, sports, role play, we go to parks, fishing, den building and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club this summer will run for nine days over three weeks, from August 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, from 9am to 2pm each day, at the football club again and it will be for children aged five to 12 years-old.

Chris continued: "It’s proved very popular with people and it is nice to see it happening.

“It’s hard work but it’s nice.

“As well as the activities, we provide breakfast, a hot lunch and snacks as well.”