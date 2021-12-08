Hucknall school's big support for firefighters' food bank Christmas appeal

The Christmas initiative is all about the local community to donating items for firefighters to take to Hucknall Food Bank to create food parcels for those in need this festive season.

And at Butler’s Hill Infant School, that has resulted in a huge haul of items being brought in and bagged up, ready for the firefighters to collect today (Friday).

Rachel Hallam, head teacher, said: “We’re thrilled, the parents at Butlers Hill have just been amazing and they’ve sent everything they can and staff have worked hard to get it all bagged up.

Pupils at Butler's Hill Infant School in Hucknall have collected a huge number of items for the firefighters' 12 Days of Christmas food bank appeal

"We’ve got so many items, we’ve covered whole shelves in the library."

The school decided to support the appeal as it helped the children appreciate and learn about helping others in their community.

Rachel continued: “It’s obviously hard for everybody at this time of year, it helps support families in need, of which we have some ourselves, and it’s just morally right that we do this.

"We decided to have a non-uniform day and in return, everyone had to bring one item for the appeal.

"The children have loved it and bits of our curriculum are all about thinking of others and recycling and it’s about making sure children are understanding what is out there in the community at these challenging times.

"I just think it’s important that, even at a young age, children realise what people are facing and that people are there to help and the help is out there because I think wellbeing needs to be top of our priorities sometimes.”

On their Facebook page, Hucknall’s firefighters posted: “Thank you so so much to everyone taking part in our campaign this year.

"We are all overwhelmed with the amount of people that are helping make a difference.”

The appeal finished on December 8 and firefighters have start ed heading out around the town to collect items to take to the food bank.