Hucknall shoppers given Fairtrade education

Shoppers in Hucknall were offered an education in Fairtrade goods.

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:57pm

Central Co-op hosted a “Fairtrade showcase" at its Watnall Road store, “to educate shoppers” during Fairtrade Fortnight.

Highlights included Fairtrade chocolate tasting, featuring products like coffee and bananas, and talking with the community about what they can do to save the products they love during Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs until March 12.

The yearly event highlights the importance of Fairtrade products worldwide. The theme this year is how the small switch to Fairtrade supports producers can help protect the future of some of our most-loved products and the planet, including bananas, coffee, and flowers.

The Central Co-op Fairtrade site – centralcoop.co.uk/food/fairtrade – has even more for customers, including recipes like chocolate chip banana bread and banana ice cream, along with profiles on farmers benefitting from Fairtrade sales, and even a colouring competition open until March 13, giving budding artists a chance to win £50 of Fairtrade products.

