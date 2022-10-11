Hucknall society dedicated to Lord Byron facing closure as membership numbers plummet

Newstead Abbey Byron Society (NABS) has been so severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic that its future is now in doubt.

A major decline in support was all too evident when only two members of the society's committee turned up for a meeting at Hucknall's John Godber Centre.

NABS chairman Ken Purslow said: "Prior to the pandemic, we had 92 members on our books but during the long lockdowns no annual subscriptions were collected.

NABS chairman Ken Purslow is stepping down from this role after 30 years in the position

"In June last year, when we started collecting the subscriptions again, a letter went out to all members but only 23 replied and paid.

"There has been no response from the remaining membership.

"Of those members who did reply, one lives in Italy and another in Germany.

"With such a huge loss in membership, it goes without saying that the society is hardly sustainable now and looks like being even less so in the future."

Ken went on to say that in view of the 'shocking' decline in support, he would not been arranging any meetings or events this year as attendances could not be guaranteed.

But he would still like to see the society's annual review published in the new year as usual and it is also his intention for their annual spring conference to go ahead as planned on April 21 and 22 next year.

In a letter to NABS members, Ken revealed that he planned to step down as chairman at the end of April after 30 years in the position.

He continued: "That leaves six months from now to find my replacement.

"I sincerely hope that someone can be found to carry the society forward and I will co-operate in any way I can in that regard.

"We also need a new treasurer."

The society has previously held a service at Hucknall Parish Church every April to mark the anniversary of Byron's death in Greece in 1824.

It has also organised an annual dinner to commemorate the anniversary of Byron's birthday in January 1788.

This event has latterly been held at the Colwick Hall Hotel, Nottingham, which has Byronic links.