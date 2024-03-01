Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting on March 25, Hucknall Boogie Nights is a full-on disco night taking place every Monday at The Liberal Club on West Street, from 7pm until around 9pm each week – and organisers say the doors will remain open until every last service user and dancer has been safely picked up and taken home.

Open only to over-18s with learning disablities, as well as their carers, the event is the first regular one of its kind in Hucknall and something organisers Lesley Commander and Jan Lees say the town has been missing.

Lesley, whose 28-year-old daughter has autism, said: “When Sophie was 17, we were going to discos for young people with learning disabilites and then when she turned 18, it was discos for adults with learning disabilities and we were going to places like Derby, Long Eaton and Bulwell but there was none in Hucknall.

Lesley Commander (right) with daughter Sophie and Jan Lees are looking forward to the brand new disco night for adults with learning disabilities. Photo: National World

"I wanted to get one started in Hucknall but didn’t know where to start so I approached Jan and she has really helped us get it organised and get together volunteers to help run the events.”

Entry will be £2.50 for each disco-goer with carers getting in for free.

Jan said: “It will be a proper disco for adults with a bar and there will be a separate room for parents and carers who want to stay for the event if they want to go and have a coffee or a drink.

"The Liberal Club is the ideal venue and we want to thank Jane there for giving us the room for free becaue it’s perfect for what we want.

“It’s ideal for transport too because there’s a bus stop right outside, the bus from the tram stop goes past it and there’s a car park with free parking at that time as well.

Lesley continued: “This is so important because these young adults with learning disabilities need something in Hucknall.

"They give a lot to Hucknall with shopping trips and things like that and Hucknall needs to give something back and this is what they want.”

The event will be staffed by a group of volunteers that includes Jan and Lesley and former town councillor Kevin Rostance who has also helped get the event set up.

Lesley said: "The price is good, the safeguarding is going to be really good and all the money raised will be put towards things like Christmas or Halloween events.”

Sophie added: “I’m really excited, really looking forward to it.

"I’ve been to adult discos before where there’s been no-one like me and I’ve felt left out.

"But at this one in Hucknall, I’ll fit in and that will be great.”

Lesley continued: “It’s only £2.50 and for that, they get a disco in a really safe environment, they’ll be well looked after and I think it’s just what Hucknall needs.”