Hucknall to join towns and cities across the UK in celebrating National Cinema Day

On Saturday, September 2, anyone can go to the Arc all day and see as many movies as they like for just £3 each.

Visitors to the High Street venue will be able to enjoy current box office hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Equalizer 3 and new release Sound of Freedom, as well as some classics, including Top Gun and Disney’s Peter Pan.

Kelly Golding, general manager at the Arc, said: “We had one of our busiest ever days last year on National Cinema Day with a much weaker line-up of movies.

Arc Cinema manager Kelly Golding says the Hucknall venue has a fantastic line-up of movies for National Cinema Day. Photo: Submitted

“This year we have the brand new Equaliser movie and the highly-anticipated Sound of Freedom, not to mention DC’s Blue Beetle, Barbie and Oppenheimer still drawing in crowds weeks after release.

“We were much closer to the end of pandemic last year which made the atmosphere great, people were venturing back out following a few years of feeling trapped indoors.

"This year, the pandemic is a distant blur so we’re hoping we can tempt the last few clusters of locals who maybe haven’t tried us yet – even after three years there still are some – or those who haven’t been to the cinema in a long time.”

Last year’s National Cinema Day, the first in almost 30 years, saw almost 1.5 million admissions, around three times the normal level, as people came together to help celebrate UK cinema-going, the country’s most popular out-of-home leisure activity.

Iain Jacob, chair of Cinema First, said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off the back of recent box office successes and the huge profile they have given to the sector, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.