Hucknall Town FC reveal new sponsorship deal and name for dream new ground

Work is ongoing on the Yellows’ new home on Aerial Way, which is across the road from their current Watnall Road HQ, which it will replace. The project has been more than 15 years in the making after several false starts.

It is hoped the team, and the club’s junior outfit, Hucknall Warriors, can operate from there from October, once construction is hopefully completed in late September.

Now Town have revealed that the ground will be christened The RM Stadium after local company RM, which employs more than 500 people in Hucknall, agreed a sponsorship package for the 2022/23 season.

Checking out the new ground are (from left) Town chairman Bob Scotney, Joanne Smith, Chris Chaplin and Andrea Harrison

RM managing director, Monique Louis, said: "We are a local business that is excited to see the new developments at Hucknall Town FC after their long awaited and impending move to a new ground.

"Being able to support and be associated with the club is fantastic. To invest in the community and families is very important to me personally. We are looking forward to watching a match at the new ground later in the year".

RM is Oxfordshire-based but has a major operation on Heyworth Close in Hucknall, which opened in April 2021 and is metres away from the new ground.

The company provides physical and curriculum resources for schools and nurseries worldwide.

Upon completion of the sponsorship agreement, senior members of RM's management team, Andrea Harrison, Joanne Smith and Chris Chaplin, visited the construction site.

Bob Scotney, Town's chairman, said: "RM is now a major employer in the town and with their facility pretty much next to the new stadium, it hopefully makes for a long-term relationship.

"The new stadium is coming along nicely and we look forward to welcoming representatives of RM back to the stadium when it's fully completed.”

The Yellows will play the opening matches of the 2022/23 campaign at Watnall Road until the new stadium is fully completed.