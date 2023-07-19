Hucknall venue thanks guests for 'remaining calm' after ceiling leak causes evacuation

A leaking ceiling brought an early end to a girls football presentation evening at the Engine Rooms in Hucknall. (Photo: Google)

Hucknall & Linby Harriers FC was holding a presentation night for its girls teams at the Engine Rooms in Hucknall on July 8, when the evening was brought to an abrupt and unexpectedly early end.

Water initially started coming slowly through the ceiling as a torrential rain storm hit but as the flow became heavier, everyone was forced to evacuate the room.

Jay Stirland, club secretary, said: “It started as a trickle and we were like ‘is anyone going to fetch a bucket?’

"No-one did and then it suddenly just became like a waterfall.

“Thankfully, due to the response from staff everyone got out safely and completely uninjured.”

The Engine Rooms has since apologised to the club and is now open for business as usual after tending to the damage.

In a post on Facebook, the venue said: “After an incredibly busy week I am delighted to report we have just enjoyed a very successful weekend at the Engine Rooms with all functions going ahead with no issues reported and two very positive reviews from our customers.

“The terrible mess left behind by the torrential rain the previous weekend was all cleared up by Wednesday in readiness for two events on Thursday and a busy weekend. We enlisted the help of one of our Health and Safety Team along with the MITIE drainage specialists helping to ensure that all was rectified in plenty of time.

“Reports the ceiling had fallen through are incorrect, the ceiling did leak due to the sheer volume of water that fell during a 30-minute deluge and water did flood into the venue. However, the ceiling held firm.

“The team at the Engine Rooms would like to thank everybody from Hucknall and Linby Harriers who remained calm during the evacuation and for their understanding in the aftermath of the unprecedented rainfall.

