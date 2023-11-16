Hucknall walking footballers and senior cricketers team up to support town bowls club

Hucknall walking football team the Gerri Hat-tricks have shown their support for another sporting club in the town with a donation to Titchfield Park Bowls Club.

The footballers have donated £180 to the bowls club – and that sum has been matched the senior men’s cricket group as well.

The donations are to help the bowls club encourage more young people into the sport and the some of the money will be used to buy a new set of junior woods.

Peter Dickens, the club secretary and coach, thanked the footballers and cricketers for their donations and said: “Membership at the bowls club increases every year as it continues to attract new players to the sport.

"Traditionally thought of as a sport for retired folk, it also attracts those who have not played a sport since school and those who want to continue playing competitive sport.

"However, attracting youngsters to lawn bowls is a major challenge for every club.

"With two national coaches and a host of enthusiastic members to help, Hucknall Titchfield Park is keen to establish a junior section.

"Bowls come in a range of sizes and the club has several sets for new players to learn and practice with.

"Even the smallest sizes are usually too big for small hands, particularly for those starting at the age of eight or nine.