Hucknall walking footballers hit the back of the net with cash for Leon's Legacy charity

The group has raised more than £230 for Leon’s Legacy, which was started in 2019 in memory of Leon Smith, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working as a lunchtime supervisor at Annesley Primary School.

His family started a Justgiving page to raise money for a defibrillator for the school, so they would have life-saving equipment to hand, should anything happen again.

The Justgiving page had soon raised £3,000 and so the family decided to make donations to the air ambulance and the Ashfield first responders who attended to Leon, as well as purchasing a defibrillator.

Members of Hucknall Walking Football team present the cheque to Holly Younger, daughter of Leon Smith

Holly Younger, Leon’s daughter, decided to continue raising money to put defibrillators in schools.

Pete Stevenson, from the walking footballers, said: “Since 2019, Leon’s legacy has purchased 55 defibrillators for schools and assisted 17 community groups with having their on defibrillators.

“Holly, who works as a cardiac nurse, has also provided free CPR/defibrillator training to more 900 people.

“The charity aims to put a defibrillator in all schools and also mount these defibrillators outside the schools in 24/7 accessible cabinets.

“This would mean the community would also have access to this life-saving equipment.”

Hucknall Walking Football FC is open to men and woman aged over 50 and is always on the lookout for new players

Training sessions are held at the 3G pitch at the former Rolls-Royce site in Hucknall, on Fridays, from 11am-12.15pm, and indoors at Hucknall Leisure Centre on a Tuesdays, from 8-9.15pm.

The team also competes in leagues at the Forest Sports Zone in Nottingham, Basford United and the Powerleague complex at Lenton.

The game itself is similar to five-a-side, but with a specific set of rules, most notably no running or jogging.

The team has a charity tin at its sessions which is filled up and the money then presented to a local good cause.

Back in the summer, the group presented a cheque for £300 to the Hucknall food bank.

