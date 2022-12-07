Hucknall Whyburn Farm campaigners cautiously welcome council proposals that could see green belt saved

But they warned the council they would not be resting on their laurels as they continue their fight to save green belt areas like Whyburn and Misk Hills from having thousands of houses built on them.

The council originally put forward proposals in its new draft local plan for some 3,000 homes to built on green-belt land at Whyburn Farm.

This led to uproar in the town and campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development has fought and protested against the proposals.

Campaigners are hopeful the council's plans to remove Whyburn Farm from the local plan will prove to be successful

Last year, the council “paused” its draft local plan while it awaited clarification from the Government over whether green-belt land was actually to be included at all in potential sites for new housing.

Then in August, the council announced it was proposing to scrap plans to build on Whyburn and instead ask the Government to reduce the authority’s required housing target from 8,226 to 5,000 – removing the 3,000 earmarked for Whyburn.

Councillors approved the decision to drop Whyburn and a planned 1,000-home development off Cauldwell Road, Sutton, from its 15-year draft local plan in September, effectively challenging the Government to reduce its housing targets for the district.

The authority will instead now look to reduce the length of its revised housing plan from 15 to 10 years, in the hope it may ‘actually win’ when challenging the Government over housing targets.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Realistically, we think we can get this through.

“If we mess around too much, the Government could say we’re chancing our arm and need to go back to square one, or need to deliver those two sites.

“We’ve gone to consultants and they’ve said we’ve a strong chance of beating the Government if we do this.”

The move was given further support this week by the Government announcing fixed targets for new housing are being weakened to make it easier for councils to limit developments not supported by residents.

The existing targets, enforced through Government calculations, will instead be a flexible “starting point” for local politicians.

The change is part of one the biggest waves of Government planning reform seen in years.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove MP said: “Our planning system is not working as it should.

“If we are to deliver the new homes this country needs, new development must have the support of communities.”

Councils will still be required to draw up housing plans setting out where developments will be built in their areas, but greenbelt protections will be ‘strengthened’ and brownfield land prioritised for development.

Councils could also be allowed to submit plans with reduced housing numbers, if they can prove their target would damage the character of their area

Jemma Chambers, HAWFD founder, said: “I hope this is good new,s but the land still developer-owned and I don’t know if the developer will still go in and ask for planning permission and what the council will do about that, but on the face of it, it’s good news.

"We do still need to be careful though, because other councils like Broxtowe, Gedling and Nottingham have the land for Whyburn in as a site as well and they could yet encroach onto it, so there’s still a lot of unanswered questions.

“Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has got me a meeting with a housing minister this week, when hopefully I can get some of those questions answered.

“We’re hopeful this remains good news, but we’re not going to rest on our laurels for sure.”

If approved, it will go out for consultation and the results provided to a Government-appointed planning watchdog.

Coun Sarah Madigan, Ashfield Council cabinet member for strategic planning, said: “The Government’s reforms validate our decision to put forward a draft plan with a reduced housing number.

“The previous approach would have significantly changed the character of Ashfield.

“As a result of our actions, we’re increasingly confident our amended plan will be accepted by the Government.”

