Hucknall Whyburn Farm campaigners ready to fight even harder to save Ashfield's green belt

And Jemma Chambers, founder of the group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm (HAWFD) Development, says protecting the green belt is even more vital now, now that news has emerged of further major housing projects planned for Hucknall.

The group was initially set up to protest against Ashfield District Council’s draft local plan that included proposals to build 3,000 new homes on green belt at Whyburn Farm.

However, in the last month, the Dispatch has also reported on plans by Gedling Borough Council to build more homes on land off Hayden Lane and now proposals for more houses on the Rolls-Royce estate, which will be discussed by Ashfield Council’s planning committee next week.

Campaigners are determined to save green belt at Whyburn Farm and across Ashfield from being buried under more new housing

Jemma said: “We’re continuing to meet with various councillors about what can be done to save, not just Hucknall’s green belt but Ashfield’s green belt too – the fight goes on.

"We had a committee meeting the other night and we talked about the amount of housing that is being planned for Hucknall and I thought, my goodness, it’s coming at us from all sides.

"It’s just crazy, with Gedling and now more at Rolls-Royce where they’re saying it will take that past 900 and they can’t sustain that now.

"So how they can try and put another 3,000 houses on top of that, nobody seems to making any sense.

"It just makes protecting the green belt even more important, with all these extra people seemingly coming in, we need more green space for them to relax in.”

HAWFD campaigners will also be taking part in the Lord Byron’s Birthday Community Walk on Saturday, January 22.

Jemma said: “It starts outside the church in the town centre, meeting at 9.30am for a 10am start, then it’s up to Whyburn Lane for tea and cake and tombola and then back to the church afterwards.”