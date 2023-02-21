Hucknall woman rescued from her overturned mobility scooter by firefighters
Firefighters proved they can handle any type of situation after attending a rescue job with a difference in Hucknall.
There was no fire involved, nor any animals stuck up trees but they did need to free a woman who had become trapped in her mobility scooter after the vehicle overturned.
The incident happened on Kingsway Gardens in Hucknall on the morning of Monday, February 20.
Firefighters from Eastwood were able to attend the scene and free the lady from her scooter.