Hucknall care home manager to 'brave the shave' for residents' social fund

Samantha Kavanagh will be shaving her head on February 28 to support the resident's social fund and ‘Make A Wish’ programme.

Residents and relatives will also pick up the razor and shave their heads.

The fundraiser is part of a range of activities and fundraising events the team at Harrier House take part in, to ensure their residents are living meaningful and enriched lives as well as to give back to local communities, charities, and organisations.

Harrier House manager Sam Kavanagh will be braving the shave this month

Sam said: “I am delighted to be able to do something which will raise both funds and awareness.

"Our residents are still very active in their local community and have so much passion for life.

"Since Harrier House opened its doors in May 2021, we have been governed by so many restrictions due to Covid, so this is the first-year residents will really be able to get and out and about and enjoy the summer at its best.

"I want to make sure our residents can make the most of it, with day trips, garden parties, celebrations and so much more.”

“The home also has a in-house 'make a wish' program, where every resident is encouraged to make a wish, no matter how big or small

Rosaline is one of the residents at the home and says her wish is to see a live Tom Jones concert.

She adds that she would ‘love to meet him in person’.

The wishes are put on in the home’s magic wish tree and every month, one resident is picked at random to have their wish come true.

Sam continued: “We would like to grant everyone's wish – the possibilities are endless.

“I am being supported wholeheartedly for this by the residents and even a couple of members of the team have decided to join me.

"Any support you can give us, no matter how big or small will be greatly appreciated.”