Hucknall woman seeing lockdown business grow and grow as she opens new salon in town

Amelia Cook, aged 31, has opened The Beauty Garden, on Central Walk in the town, and offers hair and beauty treatments, as well as training for aspiring beauticians.

Amelia previously worked from home and saw her business quickly take off with a solid client base.

Advertisement

However, it was a desire to offer training in beauty treatments, as well as serving clients, that made her make the move to opening the salon in town.

Amelia Cook, owner of The Beauty Garden hair and beauty salon which has opened in Hucknall town centre

She said: “Home wasn’t the right place for offering training, it was too small, so I decided to expand and now have opened my salon.

“I’ve got a nice group of six girls with me at the moment and I’m the only one of us doing training at the moment but we have plans to expand in the future.”

Advertisement

The salon offers hair treatments, including extensions and colouring, beauty treatments ranging from waxing to facials, manicures, pedicures, lashes and more.

Advertisement

Amelia said: “I’ve always worked in hair and beauty, I’ve got plenty of experience, it’s all I’ve ever done.

“As I sit in the salon now, it feels right, it’s crazy to think that I own it and everything in it is mine and we’ve done it all to get it to where it is now, but it’s nice and I’m really pleased.”

Advertisement

The salon has been open for about two weeks and Amelia is getting plenty of interest from customers old and new.

She said: “I had a good platform to build from in terms of clients, as I brought a good client base I had already established with me from the beginning.

Advertisement

“But it’s been really encouraging to see we’ve already had a lot of new customers coming in, getting price lists and generally lots of new people asking us about treatments and what we do, so that’s been really good.

"It’s a big thing to start a new business in these current times and especially in January as well when people aren’t spending as much money.

Advertisement