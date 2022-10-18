Laura Robinson, 42, was diagnosed in April of this year which came, as she puts it, ‘completely out of the blue’.

However, she had fought the disease magnificently and is now midway through the recovery cycle.

She said: “I’m midway through the battle now, I’ve eight cycles of chemotherapy and seven cycles of radiotherapy so far, so it’s quite a long journey.

Laura Robinson is hosting a special event at The Hideout bar in town for Breast Cancer Awareness Day

"It’s been tough, chemotherapy was horrendous and I’m glad to see the back of that.

“Radiotherapy has been better but to be honest, I'm just trying to live a normal everyday life and not let cancer get in the way.

"But because I’m smack-bang in the middle of my battle, it made sense for us to embrace the #WearItPink National Breast Cancer Awareness Day which is this Friday, October 21.

“Initially, our thoughts were just to have a cake sale at home and just invite some of the family and the neighbours.

"But then we thought there was an opportunity to do something bigger.”

“This meant reaching out to our local pub The Hideout on Yorke Street and asking them if we could have a cake sale.

"That’s since evolved into a raffle which a lot of the local businesses are supporting and donating great prizes to and all the money from that will go to Breast Cancer Now which is the main breast cancer charity.

"Then in the evening, the cake sale will become all about pink drinks with pink fizz and pink cocktails and a proportion of the funds raised from that will also go to the charity.

"Beckie the landlady at The Hideout is not just the landlady, she is a great friend too and me and my large family frequent this pub and we come in here all the time so it made perfect sense to hold it all here.”

Laura is organising the event with her sister Olivia and her fiance and the two are adopting National Breast Cancer Awareness Day’s #WearItPink hashtag for their event too.

And everyone is invited down to The Hideout on the day to raise funds and also awareness of the disease.

Laura continued: “We’ve got the whole family making cakes and also some donations from local cake makers so we’ll have more than enough to go round.

"And some great prizes too so everyone is welcome to come down from midday onwards this Friday.”

Laura is also hoping to still get more prizes donated for the raffle so they can work on the basis there is a prize for every raffle ticket.

She said: “This event is not so much about funds as it is about awareness.

"I didn’t find a lump, for example and had I gone to get medical help sooner, I might not have had to have had such invasive treatment,