Hucknall woman wants children to 'find their brave' with inspiring first book

Laura Bridle-Smith, 38, who lives on Papplewick Green in the town, has just published her first book, Elizabeth Finds Her Brave, through self-publishing company Publishing Push and will be available to buy online through Amazon and stores like Waterstones and WHSmith when it is out at the start of next month.

Laura, who is a project manager, said the topic was inspired by her seven-year-old daughter Elizabeth, who was ‘scared of her own shadow’ ‘finding her brave’ to conquer her nerves and learn to horse ride.

She is now writing a second book, inspired her her four-year-old son Flynn, overcoming his nerves to learn to swim.

And she hopes other children will be inspired by reading the books and ‘find their braves’ too.

Laura said: “I did my degree in English and creative writing so I’ve always dabbled with it.

“Just going through their lives and their hobby choices, it made me realise just how often they have to ‘find their brave’, whether that’s learning to swim or going to nursery or school for the first time.

"This particular story revolves around my daughter who, through going to a particular stables (the Coloured Cob Trekking Centre in Creswell) and bonding with a particular pony, has found her brave and helped her confidence grow.

"The story idea came to me while I was waiting in the car park at pony club and I hope this will be a collection of books that will inspire children to find their own brave, whether that’s through something like learning a skill or finding their voice.”

Laura has previously worked as a page planner for a newspaper, among other jobs and has written articles for papers as well.

And the creative spark has always been there.

She continued: “I’m just a very creative person and my children are quite creative as well so this is something I’ve always come back to.

"It’s amazing and surreal to see a book that I’ve written out there for people to see and read.”