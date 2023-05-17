News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall youngsters get the chance to quiz police as officers visit primary school

Pupils at a Hucknall primary school had a visit from the police as part of their current in-school topic, ‘people who help us’.

By John Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:38 BST

Members of the Hucknall beat team visited Leen Mills Primary school and spoke to pupils in reception class about their role and how to keep safe, answering questions the children had.

The children also had the opportunity to try on police kit and even sit in one of the patrol vehicles.

Police visited Leen Mills Primary School to speak to pupils about their workPolice visited Leen Mills Primary School to speak to pupils about their work
The visit was part of a number of initiatives Hucknall officers have been carrying out, along with dealing with incidents and patrolling, in relation to a week of action for Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to highlight the dangers of – and reduce – knife crime.

