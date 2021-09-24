Hucknall's Cowshed micropub launches fund for lifesaving defibrillator

The venue is planning to buy a public-access defibrillator

The Cowshed, off Central Walk, has fast become on of the town’s go-to locations.

Now those involved in the venture are looking to buy a public access defibrillator that will be stationed on the wall outside the premises, opposite Wilko.

Posting on Facebook, The Cowshed said: “isn't it great to see the day and night time economy of our wonderful town starting to thrive again?

"Hucknall town centre, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, has a really nice atmosphere. The cafés are busy, the market is bustling, and the general footfall seems to be increasing week on week.

“People have gone above and beyond in supporting The Cowshed and the many other great little businesses this town has to offer. So to show our appreciation, we would like to give something back.

“This is something that we've been considering doing for a while, so we are now going to make it happen.”

The cost of the unit is £1,500 and, to get the ball rolling, The Cowshed has donated £200, which has been matched by EasyBathe and Toledo Interiors, making a total of £600 raised so far.

The power supply and everyday running costs of the unit will be met by The Cowshed, and the remaining funding will be raised by the various future events that the venue has planned.

What’s more, although it will be a public-access unit, staff from The Cowshed, along with those from nearby T8’s Wine Bar and Cafe, Lawrence Severn butcher’s and Wilko will be specifically trained in its use.

The Cowshed added: “This location, coupled other defibrillators located at the Co-Op on Watnall Road and on the corner of Carlingford Road, will have most of the High Street covered.

"Ideally, we'd like to see one placed at the bottom end of town as well (towards the Arc Cinema) at some point in the future.

“Once installed it will provide emergency equipment for anyone unfortunate enough to require it, although nothing would please us more than for it never to be used. “Details of our fundraising events will be posted in due course, so please do come along and lend your support.”