Work on the teaching pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre is progressing well, and the facility is on track to open in early summer 2023.

Concrete foundations have been laid and the external structure of the new building, which will house the pool, has been connected to the existing structure.

The new teaching pool, with a maximum depth of 90 centimetres, will focus on providing swimming lessons to the Hucknall community.

Coun Trevor Locke, Coun John Wilmott, Coun Jason Zadrozny, Coun Lee Waters, and Coun Nick Parvin at the new pool

This work will complete Ashfield Council’s £5.5million investment into the Linby Road centre, which has included upgrading the gym with state-of-the-art equipment, a new café and reception area, a new wetside changing village featuring different sized areas to accommodate multiple users, and new cycling studios.

Coun Lee Waters, council member for Hucknall North, said “It is fantastic to see the progress of the much-needed second swimming pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

“The new facility will allow generations of Hucknall children to learn how to swim, which as we know is a valuable life skill.

“The council has invested £22.5million in total into its three leisure centres in Hucknall, Sutton, and Kirkby.

“We are so proud to be able to offer residents state-of-the-art facilities in all our towns.

