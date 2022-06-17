Hot on the heels of jubilee celebrations, music, food and family fun will be the order of the day at the town's historic open space as everyone is invited to a big party between 1pm and 6pm tomorrow (Saturday June 18).

The FREE event is being organised by Ashfield District Council and long-standing Hucknall councillor, John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “Titchfield Park is the jewel of Hucknall and this event is going to be a wonderful way to celebrate this landmark birthday.

"We can’t wait to see Titchfield Park packed out on Saturday. There will be something for everyone to enjoy so make sure you come down.”

Youngsters giving Titchfield Park the thumbs up at a previous fun day held at the historic attraction

In 1914, the Marquis of Titchfield, the Duke of Portland, gave 11 acres of land to the town of Hucknall. Another 13 acres were added by the Hucknall Miners Welfare Committee, funded by a coal tax.

The opening of the park was held up by the outbreak of the First World War but the Marquis finally conducted the opening ceremony in July 1922.

Now, the council is celebrating the landmark anniversary with a huge free fun day at the park with a huge variety of activities and entertainment lined up.

There will be live music on the entertainment stage with performances from Ollie Hayes, The Torkard Ensemble Choir, The Jury Dogs and The Spitfires.

Hucknall's Titchfield in full bloom

There will also be giant garden games, small fairground rides, and a number of stalls, including Woofs & Wags, Smell Its, Hucknall Royal British Legion, Hucknall Rotary Club, The Owl Wood Shed, Rias Stitchery, Hucknall Heritage Society, Hope Lea Project, Kids Corner, K&J Creations, Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group, Watnall Road Baptist Church, and Feel Good Families.

Food stalls will include Project D, Cook it up, Back-a-Yard-Cuisine, Blondie Brownie Bakes, Fig Tree, Sweet Spot Sweeties and M&M’s Food Station.

There will also be taster sessions on the day from Titchfield Park Bowls Club

Titchfield Park captured in the sunlight

Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South on the council, which is the ward Titchfield Park is located in, said: “Titchfield Park is a beautiful place and somewhere Hucknall should be proud of.

"The Friends of Titchfield Park Group has worked so hard over the years to give the park a voice, so I’m glad the park’s 100th will be celebrated.

"It will be great to see the park busy and hope Hucknall and non-Hucknall residents will continue to visit.”

Down the years the park has changedto meet the needs of the community from having its own boating lake to more recent additions such as a skate park and new children's playground.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who also represents Hucknall North on the council, added: “Titchfield Park has been at the heart of everything that is good about Hucknall for 100 years.

"It is only right that we mark the anniversary with one big party and I can’t wait.”

Hucknall South's Coun Keir Morrison (Lab) added: “Titchfield Park is the jewel in the crown of Hucknall, it’s a brilliant park and a beautiful space.

"It also has lots of historical importance too with the Zachariah Green memorial and the boathouse and the many things that have happened at the park down the years.