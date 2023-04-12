News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
4 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
1 hour ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
5 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement

Hucknall's Wombles clear up 21 bags of litter from around Holgate schools

Hucknall’s intrepid litter-picking Wombles were out cleaning up the town again over the Easter weekend.

By John Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST

The group gathered to tackle the area around Holgate Academy and Holgate Primary School on April 8.

Matt Williams, the group’s leader, posted on Facebook: “We collected 21 bags of litter between us and made the area look at least a bit nicer for a while.

“Massive thank you to all who turned up to help – if you did could you please send me a private message with your contact details so I can update our volunteer sheet.”

The Hucknall Wombles with some of the bags of litter collected from their latest pickThe Hucknall Wombles with some of the bags of litter collected from their latest pick
The Hucknall Wombles with some of the bags of litter collected from their latest pick
Most Popular
Read More
Angela Rippon to officially open new Hucknall care home this summer

Matt also thanked Aero Fabrications Ltd for providing the litter-picking equipment and 1 For All Accounting Angels Ltd for providing the PPE.

The Wombles were also recently picking litter in the area around the schools to help Holgate Primary School launch their new eco-council scheme with children learning about- and taking the lead in – pushing forward the message about recycling and the importance of keeping areas litter-free.

Related topics:HucknallFacebookPPE