The group gathered to tackle the area around Holgate Academy and Holgate Primary School on April 8.

Matt Williams, the group’s leader, posted on Facebook: “We collected 21 bags of litter between us and made the area look at least a bit nicer for a while.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Massive thank you to all who turned up to help – if you did could you please send me a private message with your contact details so I can update our volunteer sheet.”

The Hucknall Wombles with some of the bags of litter collected from their latest pick

Matt also thanked Aero Fabrications Ltd for providing the litter-picking equipment and 1 For All Accounting Angels Ltd for providing the PPE.

Advertisement

Advertisement