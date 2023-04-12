Hucknall's Wombles clear up 21 bags of litter from around Holgate schools
Hucknall’s intrepid litter-picking Wombles were out cleaning up the town again over the Easter weekend.
The group gathered to tackle the area around Holgate Academy and Holgate Primary School on April 8.
Matt Williams, the group’s leader, posted on Facebook: “We collected 21 bags of litter between us and made the area look at least a bit nicer for a while.
“Massive thank you to all who turned up to help – if you did could you please send me a private message with your contact details so I can update our volunteer sheet.”
Matt also thanked Aero Fabrications Ltd for providing the litter-picking equipment and 1 For All Accounting Angels Ltd for providing the PPE.
The Wombles were also recently picking litter in the area around the schools to help Holgate Primary School launch their new eco-council scheme with children learning about- and taking the lead in – pushing forward the message about recycling and the importance of keeping areas litter-free.