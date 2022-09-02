Illegal traveller camp in Hucknall again on land off Harrier Park

A Hucknall resident contacted the Dispatch to report that travellers had moved on to land off Harrier Park.

However, the land is not owned by Ashfield District Council and so the authority is not responsible for moving them on.

But councillors shared residents’ frustrations at the fact travellers had returned to the town again, just weeks after another illegal camp was moved on.

Travellers have moved on to land off Harrier Park. Photo: Denise Guest Williams

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “We are well aware of the traveller encampment on Harrier Park.

"Whilst this is not council land, we are offering full support to the owners.

"The constant unauthorised encampments in Hucknall is incredibly frustrating but let's not forget that the Conservatives promised to legislate to stop this type of encampment in 2010.