Council promises swift action on Hucknall traveller camp and others around Ashfield

At present, there is an encampment on land of Washdyke Lane in Hucknall.

The council says a court hearing will take place tomorrow (Friday) and the group will be moved on as soon as possible after this.

Meanwhile, an increased police and community support officer presence has been employed in the area.

There are currently three separate encampments in Ashfield

A second camp is located on land owned by Nottinghamshire County Council in Underwood, and a third on the car park at Asda in Sutton.

It is understood that the latter group were previously occupying land at the Lammas Leisure Centre.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), deputy leader of the council and executive lead member for community protection, said: “The council will not hesitate to use its powers and assist other land owners to move unauthorised encampments on.