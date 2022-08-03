The travellers have already been moved off various areas of land in the town and have ignored the latest requests by the council to leave the land they are currently on.

As a result, a court application to evict them has now been made by the council.

The case will be heard on Friday, after which time the encampment will be moved on.

The travelers are currently on land off Washdyke Lane in the town. Photo: Google

Both police and community protection officers will provide an increased visible presence in the area.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said, "We are confident as a council that we will receive a court order on Friday.

"This will allow us to finally take action

"This is incredibly frustrating but will move them on as soon as we can.