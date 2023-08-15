John Lewis helps Hucknall care home ladies relive the 'good old times'

Yvonne Dench, aged 93, and Jill Evans, aged 87, both used to spend countless Friday mornings individually visiting their local John Lewis Store and café before moving into Harrier House.

Now, both women have now found a way, with the help of the care home team, to relive those cherished moments at Harrier House.

Yvonne and Jill, who have formed an unbreakable bond since meeting at the home, discovered their shared passion for exploring their local John Lewis store and enjoying trips to the cafe.

Yvonne and Jill were joined by their daughters as the team from John Lewis surprised them with their special delivery to help re-create their coffee mornings

With the help of the home’s Activities and Wellbeing team, they've managed to bring their much-loved tradition back to life at Harrier House.

And the John Lewis store in Nottingham and the Waitrose store in Trinity Square decided to play a part in rekindling Yvonne and Jill's cherished memories.

On a recent Friday morning, the two women were treated to a heartwarming surprise.

John Lewis hampers filled to the brim with delightful goodies and cakes for all the residents, were hand-delivered to Harrier House, a gesture that left Yvonne and Jill utterly moved and touched.

The care home's Piano Lounge Café has become a haven for Yvonne and Jill, where they recreate their cherished John Lewis experiences.

Every Friday morning, they indulge in a pampering session at the in-house salon, enjoying a rejuvenating spruce with the resident stylist.

Following this, they settle into the café, for coffee and treats, just as they did at their favourite local spot.

Annie MacDonald, head of branch at John Lewis Nottingham, said: "We're always flattered when we hear that our shops have created such happy memories.

"We love the idea of Yvonne and Jill's 'John Lewis Coffee and Lunch Club', born out of a shared love of a Friday cuppa.

"What a brilliant way to bring people together.”

Yvonne and Jill were both delighted with the surprise.