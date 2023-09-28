'Kindness quilt' project unveiled at Bulwell Forest Library ahead of city tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Textile artist Rebekah Johnston has used the children’s designs to create the ‘Wrap yourself in Kindness’ quilt.

There’s an extra surprise, as the corners of the quilt include QR codes that can be scanned to hear children’s voices explaining what kindness means to them.

The finished quilt is being revealed for the first time at Bulwell Riverside Library today (Thursday).

Artist Rebeka Johnston creating the kindness quilt. Photo: Submitted

The quilt project has been a collaboration between Nottingham Council, ChalleNGe Nottingham and the National Literacy Trust in Nottingham and 28 schools as part of RSE (Relationships and Sex Education) Day activity.

This year’s theme was ‘Let’s launch into kindness’.

Artist Rebekah Johnston led a practical workshop with teachers on how to design and create quilt squares with their children.

The teachers worked with children in their schools to explore what kindness means and to create designs of quilt squares to represent their ideas.

The schools chose one or two designs to share with the artist to form part of the finished quilt.

Rebekah commented: “The creativity the children have shown is astounding, it has been a pleasure to work with these talented young people.”

The quilt will be touring the city’s libraries, where schools can participate in workshop activities.

The quilt will be on display at Bulwell Riverside Library in early October.

During the October half-term, the quilt will be displayed in Mr Webb’s bedroom in Newstead Abbey.

During February, the quilt will be at Sherwood Library for Children’s Mental Health Week.

Bulwell Forest councillor Cheryl Barnard (Lab), portfolio holder for children, young people and education at the council: said: “It’s truly inspiring to see how our children and young people value kindness and want to create a kinder environment.

"The individual panels have been superbly brought to life by Rebekah’s talent.

“The quilt will be the focus of a series of workshops for children, parents and teachers in Nottingham’s libraries in the coming months.”

Cathy Mahmood, from ChalleNGe Nottingham, added: “Teachers and children have come together to explore kindness and express their own ideas within a large collaborative quilt .