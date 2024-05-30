Knife and drugs discovered after specialist officers stop taxi in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blade and drugs were taken off the streets following a stop by Nottingham’s knife crime team in Bulwell.

The specialist officers were patrolling Bulwell in their cars when one of them radioed in some suspicious activity.

This came after a suspect was spotted making an exchange in Sandhurst Road, before getting into a waiting taxi.

Suspecting a drug deal had just taken place, the team all moved in and pulled the car over at 11.50am on Tuesday, May 28.

Deal bags of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found, along with a lock knife and a small amount of cannabis.

Following the discovery, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing a knife in public.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug.

Sergeant Matt Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team, said: “We’ve said it before but incidents such as this are precisely why we focus on people we believe could be involved in drug activity.

“From our experience as a specialist team, drug and knife crime offending does often go hand-in-hand, as suspected dealers look to arm themselves with a weapon of some kind.

“Our main goal when we leave the station is to identify knife carriers and seize weapons, but these discoveries do regularly come about while we’re stopping suspects for drug offences.