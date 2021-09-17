Man, 46, dies at scene of tragic road crash on outskirts of Hucknall

Church Road, Greasley. Image: Google Street View

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision in Church Road at 9.40pm on Wednesday (September 15).

It happened on the section of road that leads to the Hucknall junction of Watnall Road.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Sections of the road, the B600, including the junction with Watnall Road towards Hucknall, were closed off as police investigated.

Detective Constable Chris Taylor, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man's family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"Our investigation continues and we ask anyone who saw the collision or who has any information that could help to contact us as soon as possible.

"We'd be keen to hear from people driving in the area around the time it happened who may have dash cam footage."

People with information are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 736 of 15 September.