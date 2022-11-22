News you can trust since 1904

Man taken to hospital by air ambulance and homes evacuated after explosion in Bulwell

A man was seriously injured and taken to hospital by air ambulance after an explosion at a house in Bulwell.

By Shelley Marriott
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around noon today (Tuesday, November 22) to Commercial Road, Bulwell.

The explosion severely damaged the front ground floor of the property.

Fire engines from Stockhill, Arnold, Eastwood, Mansfield, and Edwinstowe, plus the Specialist Rescue Unit from Highfields, attended the incident.

Emergency services were called to an explosion in Commercial Road, Bulwell.

Other services, including Nottinghamshire Police, EMAS, and the gas and electric board were also on scene and a structural engineer was called.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are working with colleagues to establish the cause of the explosion.”

A man who was seriously injured in the incident was taken to hospital by air ambulance and nine nearby properties were evacuated.

Please avoid the area for now, and keep doors and windows closed.

A joint investigation was due to take place this afternoon (Tuesday, November 22).

