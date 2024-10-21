Man was told he 'wouldn't see tomorrow' if he didn't hand over his e-scooter during robbery in Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

During a robbery of an e-scooter in Hucknall a man was told ‘if you don’t give it to me, you won’t see tomorrow.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.20pm on Monday, October 14, in Titchfield Park, Park Drive, Hucknall, a man was approached by a white male, 6ft, brown hair, wearing a black tracksuit.

He had his hand in his pocket or near his belt and demanded the victim hand over his e-scooter, saying ‘if you don’t give it to me, you won’t see tomorrow’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fearing he had a knife he handed over the scooter and the robber made off towards Laburnum Grove.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information on incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage in Hucknall.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage in Hucknall.

Overnight on Tuesday, October 15, and Wednesday, October 16, in Henry Street, Hucknall, a conservatory was broken into by smashing the glass to gain entry after having first tried to force the doors and a bike was stolen.

Between 4pm on Friday, October 11, and 9.50am on Saturday, October 12, in Priory Road, Hucknall, an attempt was made to force the gate to an allotment but entry was gained over the hedge using a chair and a piece of carpet. Everything was taken out of the shed and dumped but nothing was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 9pm on Tuesday, October 15, and 11am on Wednesday, October 16, in Oakfield Road, Hucknall, a garage was broken into badly damaging the door and a grinder was stolen.

Between 6pm on Thursday, October 10, and 9.50am on Friday, October 11, in Burberry Avenue, Hucknall, a blue Suzuki Burgman motorbike, parked in a driveway, was stolen. It was later recovered by the owner.

Between 7am and 8am on Saturday, October 12, at Unit 1, Blenheim Park Road, Hucknall, an unknown driver, wearing a hi-viz jacket, entered the unit in a white van by tailgating another vehicle, and stole 68 high value parcels.

At 10.40pm on Wednesday, October 16, in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, a black vehicle pulled up next to a generator in the Tesco Store car park and a male in a woolly jacket got out and stole some cables. There may have been three people in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 7pm on Thursday, October 10, in Kenbrook Road, Hucknall, around five 10 to 14-year-old males, all in dark clothing, came to a house carol singing. When the owner said he was not interested they started banging on his windows and then started to throw things at the windows. No damage was caused.

At around 5.55pm on Sunday, October 13, in Carlingford Road, Hucknall, there was a report of three teenagers, not wearing helmets, on one motorbike, riding at speed on and off the pavements.

At around 2.45pm on Sunday, October 13, in Watnall Road, Hucknall, there was a report of three motocross style bikes and a quad bike being ridden through the roadworks near Aerial Way into the oncoming traffic.

At around 4.40pm on Tuesday, October 15, in Polperro Way, Hucknall, there was a report of ongoing issues with school children banging on the side of a conservatory as they walk down an alleyway at the side of the bungalow. This usually happens after school leaving time in the afternoon and later in the evening at weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at around 7.35pm on Wednesday, October 16, in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, a group of white males, around 15-years-old, were riding bikes in the drive through area of the McDonald’s restaurant. They were abusive when challenged and their behaviour was impacting on customers.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected] or you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.