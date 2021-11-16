More than 400 attend Dispatch district Act of Remembrance

Because of the continuing covid threat there was no band-led procession and the event took place outside the church.

Father Andrew Fisher, led the service and Rev Bob Stephens, chaplain to the Royal British Legion, also took part.

Wreath layers included Bulwell MP Alex Norris, local councillors and representatives of the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, the Royal British Legion and uniformed organisations.

A large crowd gathered at the war memorial for the service. Photo: Eleanor Lang

There was also one from children of Crabtree School, which they had made themselves.

Kevin Mantle was bugler for the Last Post and then the Reveille, after the two minutes silence.

Five of the church bells were rung and they were half-muffled.