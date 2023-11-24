Neighbours get a new view as huge Bulwell trees are removed from garden

A dominant mini-forest of conifer trees in Bulwell has now disappeared, much to the surprise of local residents.

A team of tree fellers took three days to complete the daunting job of removing the 120 conifers at a cost of £8,000.

The trees were planted 45 years ago by Glenn Camps – who died last year – in the grounds of his home in Cantrell Road.

Before and after - the huge trees dominating the view for many and the new view after they had gone. Photo: Submitted

His daughter, Cherylene Camps, said: "The trees, planted close together, had become very much a liability, having grown to a height of about 40 feet."

She apologised to neighbouring residents, including former Dispatch chief reporter Denis Robinson, for the oppressive effect and loss of light which the conifers had caused.