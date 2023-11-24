News you can trust since 1904
Neighbours get a new view as huge Bulwell trees are removed from garden

A dominant mini-forest of conifer trees in Bulwell has now disappeared, much to the surprise of local residents.
By Denis Robinson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
A team of tree fellers took three days to complete the daunting job of removing the 120 conifers at a cost of £8,000.

The trees were planted 45 years ago by Glenn Camps – who died last year – in the grounds of his home in Cantrell Road.

Before and after - the huge trees dominating the view for many and the new view after they had gone. Photo: SubmittedBefore and after - the huge trees dominating the view for many and the new view after they had gone. Photo: Submitted
His daughter, Cherylene Camps, said: "The trees, planted close together, had become very much a liability, having grown to a height of about 40 feet."

She apologised to neighbouring residents, including former Dispatch chief reporter Denis Robinson, for the oppressive effect and loss of light which the conifers had caused.

Cherylene said the numerous stumps left by the felling would be preserved in memory of her father.

