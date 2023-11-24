Neighbours get a new view as huge Bulwell trees are removed from garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
A team of tree fellers took three days to complete the daunting job of removing the 120 conifers at a cost of £8,000.
The trees were planted 45 years ago by Glenn Camps – who died last year – in the grounds of his home in Cantrell Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His daughter, Cherylene Camps, said: "The trees, planted close together, had become very much a liability, having grown to a height of about 40 feet."
She apologised to neighbouring residents, including former Dispatch chief reporter Denis Robinson, for the oppressive effect and loss of light which the conifers had caused.
Cherylene said the numerous stumps left by the felling would be preserved in memory of her father.