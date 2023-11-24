A brand new cafe will open its doors for the first time in Hucknall next week.

The Peckish Artisan Kitchen bistro is opening up on Annesley Road and will be welcoming customers for the first time on Friday, December 1.

The new eatery is run by Hucknall women Lisa and Tam McNulty, both aged 43, who both share a love for homemade food.

Tam is a qualified chef who has worked in catering, on and off, since leaving school aged 16, while Lisa’s background is in software development, but she’s now turning her passion for cooking into her career.

Lisa and Tam McNulty are opening new cafe The Peckish Artisan Kitchen in Hucknall

The pair have always done outside catering with an online presence.

But the chance to take that a stage further, and open a cafe in their home town, prompted them to snap up the empty premises for the business.

Lisa said: “We’ve always done outside catering – during Covid we were delivering Sunday roasts and we delivered free meals to nurses and went all over the county.

"We did party catering as well, so this just seemed like the natural expansion.

Initially, the business will be open from 8am to 2pm, Wednesday to Saturday, and then 12pm to 4pm on Sundays.

Tam said: “We’ll be doing breakfasts and main meals and pretty much everything will be homemade by us, but we will be getting some local supplies in too.

"On Sundays we’ll be doing Sunday lunches and we’ve got big plans for this place with Bistro nights and theme nights.

"That will come down the line when we’ve got ourselves established.

"Initially, it will just be like a pop-up, but then we’ll expand from there.

Lisa added: “Eventually, the plan is to be open seven days a week, with staff.

“And we want to take on local people and offer them opportunites and teach them something new from scratch.”

Both Tam and Lisa admit they are nervous about opening a cafe for the first time, but they are also excited for the future.

Tam said: “We’ve been doing Peckish for five years already and we managed to get through Covid.