Flavours of the Med in Hucknall as new cafe and takeaway opens in the town

Oregano is a venue that opened this month on Portland Road and offers eat-in or takeaway and delivery through its website at oreganogrill.co.uk

And owner John Sharma, aged 23, is already seeing plenty of interest in his new venue with people keen to tickle their tastebuds with some glorious Mediterranean and Italian flavours.

He said: “We’ve got both Mediterranean and Italian so we serve grills, pasta, pizza and more.

"We’ve got a few tables so if people want to eat in, they can, but we are also a takeaway too.

"I decided to open up in Hucknall because I worked in the town and thought it was a nice place but I could see there was a gap for this kind of food, nowhere else seemed to be doing it like we are doing it.

"We’ve got a passion for food from the Mediterranean region and for good customer service and we found this venue and thought it was ideal.

"It was a good location and we’re bringing something new to the Hucknall people and hopefully they will like it."

The venue held it’s grand opening on September 21 and since then John says business and interest in the venue has been very good.

He continued: “It’s been a very good response, which we’re delighted about, and hopefully this will continue and we can keep bringing the feel od the sunshine to the town.”

So far, Mediterranean grills have been the top choice for many people visiting as people enjoy the chance to try something a bit different.

John said: “The grill skewers we do are proving very popular, the meat is marinated and chargrilled, we do nice lamb and chicken skewers and they’ve been doing really well.

"Pasta and pizzas have also been doing well too and we’re proud of the fact that it’s all fresh homemade food on the premises and we’re using freshly-sourced local ingredients and suppliers too.