The anniversary of his death fell this week, on Monday (June 6), and it has sparked a flood of memories for the family and friends of a 23-year-old who might have been small in stature but was huge in heart.

Speaking exclusively to the Dispatch from his new home in Benidorm, Spain, Paul’s dad, Terry, reflected on how difficult the anniversary is.

He said: “I feel emotions going up and down from the end of May until June 6 when it manifests into sorrow and anger still after all these years.”

Lce Cpl Paul 'Sandy' Sandford

Lance-Corporal Sandford, who had been married to Gaynor for only a year, died when clearing a Taliban compound protected by gunmen.

His ‘Woofers’ platoon of the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters (now the Mercian Regiment) came under fire during a battle in the Upper Gereshk Valley in the dangerous Helmand Province.

L/Cpl Sandford was one of the first soldiers to "engage the enemy", an inquest into his death heard.

After the fatal shot, his brothers-in-arms risked their lives to get his body to safety over two hours under heavy gunfire and ambushes.

Paul's dad, Terry, Terry Sandford takes a look at the plaque which has been placed in Hucknall Parish Church to commemorate his son's death

They even submerged themselves in the River Helmand and held L/Cpl Sandford above the level of the water.

‘Sandy’, a former pupil of Hucknall’s Annie Holgate Junior and Holgate Comprehensive Schools, was the 59th member of the British armed forces to die in Afghanistan.

It was his second tour of duty and the tragedy happened just two weeks before he was due to return home. His death fell on the anniversary of D-Day.

Dad Terry, 60, who himself is also a former pupil of Holgate, said this week: “For the last 15 years since we lost our ‘little big hero’ I have moved away from Hucknall because, at the beginning, all anyone could say was ‘I'm sorry for your loss’.

The town came out in force to pay respects on the day of Paul's funeral in Hucknall

"It is a normal thing to say but when, as a father, you hear it a lot of times every day, you continue to grieve and cannot stop falling apart.”

Terry is now a DJ at the Yellow Submarine in Benidorm and added: “June 6 was very emotional. The team of people I work with made it really special. They did not know Paul like the people of Hucknall but they listened to me tell stories and we laughed and cried together.

“And we all remembered those who gave their lives so we can live today.”

L/Cpl Sandford, who married wife Gaynor at All Saints Church in Annesley in May 2006, had wanted to be a soldier since the age of 11.

He joined the Army Cadets, based at the Territorial Army (TA) base of the South Notts Hussars at Bulwell, at the age of 14.

As well as Terry and Gaynor, he left mum Jane, brothers David and Matthew, three stepbrothers and a stepsister.

He was repatriated from Afghanistan to RAF Brize Norton in an official ceremony. And when his funeral was held in Hucknall, the town came to a standstill to pay its respects during a military parade down High Street.

He is buried at Hucknall Cemetery on Broomhill Road.

A commemorative plaque, featuring L/Cpl Sandford’s unique eight-digit Army number, features in Hucknall Parish Church.

L/Cpl Sandford’s commanding officer, Major Simon Butt, paid tribute during the previously mentioned inquest.

He said: "‘Sandy’ was known to all of us as a very upbeat character. He was well-liked and well-respected.

"He was one of those people who, whenever things were down or tough, would smile and have a laugh and bring the best out of those he was commanding.

"He was one of the smallest in the company but one of the bravest and with the biggest heart."